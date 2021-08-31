Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chrysler 300

181,659 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Chrysler 300

2009 Chrysler 300

LIMITED "Boss is BAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chrysler 300

LIMITED "Boss is BAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

181,659KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7954538
  • Stock #: 1386
  • VIN: 2C3KA33V69H522983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,659 KM

Vehicle Description

“Like NEW low PRICE” in show room condition fully LOADED power leather with sunroof to many options to list. Comes fully certified + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty Included
Adjustable Pedals
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2011 Ford Focus "Cle...
 204,429 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2006 Jeep Commander ...
 258,722 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Journey "...
 220,198 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory