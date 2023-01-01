Menu
"Holy COW" Super clean NO ACCIDENTS with STOW n GO easily seats 7 excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2009 Dodge Grand Caravan

224,997 KM

Details Description Features

"STOW n GO seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

224,997KM
Used
VIN 2D8HN44E69R697101

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 719
  • Mileage 224,997 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS with STOW n GO easily seats 7 excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

