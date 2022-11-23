2009 Dodge Journey "...

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 9 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9378499

9378499 Stock #: 695

695 VIN: 3D4GG47B69T182301

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 7

Stock # 695

Mileage 231,997 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.