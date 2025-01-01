Menu
"Holy COW" fully loaded 4X4 QUAD Cab excellent for WORK or PLAY comes Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

249,333 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Dodge Ram 1500

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Dodge Ram 1500

"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
249,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D3HV18T19S822193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,333 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 QUAD Cab excellent for WORK or PLAY comes Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

$10,999

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Dodge Ram 1500