$10,999+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
"4X4 WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
249,333KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1D3HV18T19S822193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,333 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” fully loaded 4X4 QUAD Cab excellent for WORK or PLAY comes Certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2011 Mazda CX-7 "NICE luxury SUV SPORT" certified+FREE 6M warranty 205,290 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Accent "clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty 229,906 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Focus "Boss is MAD" CERTIFIED + FREE 6M warranty 198,601 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing>
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Dodge Ram 1500