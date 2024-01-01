Menu
WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, WORK TRUCK, NEW COOPER TRUCK TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEWER ENGINE INSTALLED THIS YEAR WITH 120 KMS ON ENGINE FROM AUTO WRECKERS. DRIVES GOOD, 4X4, DECENT SHAPE FOR A WORK TRUCK.

CERTIFIED. SELLING FOR OUR MECHANIC. HES OWNED AND SERVICED THIS TRUCK AT HIS SHOP FOR YEARS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED.

CERTIFIED

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

2009 Ford F-350

355,100 KM

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
355,100KM
VIN 1FTWW31R69EA31311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 355,100 KM

Vehicle Description

WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, WORK TRUCK, NEW COOPER TRUCK TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEWER ENGINE INSTALLED THIS YEAR WITH 120 KMS ON ENGINE FROM AUTO WRECKERS. DRIVES GOOD, 4X4, DECENT SHAPE FOR A WORK TRUCK.

 

CERTIFIED. SELLING FOR OUR MECHANIC. HE'S OWNED AND SERVICED THIS TRUCK AT HIS SHOP FOR YEARS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED.

 

CERTIFIED

 

UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM

SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626

ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged

