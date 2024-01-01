$13,998+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford F-350
XLT
Location
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
416-270-3324
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 355,100 KM
Vehicle Description
WHITE ON GREY CLOTH, WORK TRUCK, NEW COOPER TRUCK TIRES, NEW BRAKES, NEWER ENGINE INSTALLED THIS YEAR WITH 120 KMS ON ENGINE FROM AUTO WRECKERS. DRIVES GOOD, 4X4, DECENT SHAPE FOR A WORK TRUCK.
CERTIFIED. SELLING FOR OUR MECHANIC. HE'S OWNED AND SERVICED THIS TRUCK AT HIS SHOP FOR YEARS. VERY WELL MAINTAINED.
CERTIFIED
UCDA MEMBER. FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED SINCE 2009.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
SHAUN 416-270-3324
NICK 647-834-5626
ROW AUTO SALES INC
509 BAYLY ST EAST
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7
TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
