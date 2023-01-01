Menu
2009 Ford Focus

372,190 KM

Details Description Features

$2,999

+ tax & licensing
$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"EL Cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$2,999

+ taxes & licensing

372,190KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10609794
  • Stock #: 716
  • VIN: 1FAHP35N89W193051

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 372,190 KM

Vehicle Description

“EL Cheapo SPECIAL” (CASH & CARRY only) fully loaded RUN like NEW comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

