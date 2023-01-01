$2,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Ford Focus
2009 Ford Focus
"EL Cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$2,999
+ taxes & licensing
372,190KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10609794
- Stock #: 716
- VIN: 1FAHP35N89W193051
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 372,190 KM
Vehicle Description
“EL Cheapo SPECIAL” (CASH & CARRY only) fully loaded RUN like NEW comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil changes (+hst & lic.). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1