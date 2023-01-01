$7,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Ford Focus
"Santa SPECIAL NO HST" certified+ FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
130,997KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP35N79W269701
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,997 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded LOOKS & RUN like NEW with ONLY 130K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59. lic. Transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
