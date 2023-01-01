Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded LOOKS & RUN like NEW with ONLY 130K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59. lic. Transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).</span></p>

2009 Ford Focus

130,997 KM

Details Description Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Ford Focus

"Santa SPECIAL NO HST" certified+ FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford Focus

"Santa SPECIAL NO HST" certified+ FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1703085681
  2. 1703085688
  3. 1703085697
  4. 1703085705
  5. 1703085712
  6. 1703085719
  7. 1703085726
  8. 1703085732
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
130,997KM
Used
VIN 1FAHP35N79W269701

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,997 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded LOOKS & RUN like NEW with ONLY 130K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59. lic. Transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2012 Jeep Patriot Santa SAY NO HST 4X4
2012 Jeep Patriot Santa SAY NO HST 4X4" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 192,771 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS
2011 Cadillac CTS "Ho Ho HO NO HST 4X4" certified + FREE 6M warranty 175,598 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Dodge Dakota
2005 Dodge Dakota "Santa SAY NO HST 4X4" certified+ FREE 6M warranty 207,842 KM $8,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Ford Focus