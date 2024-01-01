$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Ford Focus
"Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
2009 Ford Focus
"Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
234,451KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FAHP36N69W181723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 234,451 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
“Wow Wow WOW” fully loaded leather interior SUNFOOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 ( 2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto
2009 Ford Focus "Gas MISER" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 234,451 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2005 Acura MDX "WoW 4X4 LUXURY seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty 339,486 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe "Holy COW" Certified + FREE 6M warranty 164,800 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Email Kelly and Sons Auto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-683-XXXX(click to show)
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Ford Focus