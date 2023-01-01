Menu
2009 Honda Accord

180,100 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Row Auto

416-270-3324

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto EX-L

2009 Honda Accord

4dr V6 Auto EX-L

Location

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

416-270-3324

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

180,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9481662
  • VIN: 1hgcp368x9a800871

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,100 KM

Vehicle Description

BEAUTIFUL RELIABLE HONDA, HEATED BLACK LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY VERY CLEAN. MUST BE SEEN. STEAM CLEANED INSIDE. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW HONDA.

 

CERTIFIED

 

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.

THANK YOU.  9AM-9PM 

SHAUN 416-270-3324 NICK 647-834-5626  ROW AUTO SALES INC 509 BAYLY ST EAST

AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME! 

OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.

BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.

 

Vehicle Features

LEATHER
LOW KMS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof

Row Auto

Row Auto

509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9

