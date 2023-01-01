$9,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Row Auto
416-270-3324
2009 Honda Accord
4dr V6 Auto EX-L
Location
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
180,100KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9481662
- VIN: 1hgcp368x9a800871
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 180,100 KM
Vehicle Description
BEAUTIFUL RELIABLE HONDA, HEATED BLACK LEATHER SEATS, NON SMOKER, NO ACCIDENTS, VERY VERY CLEAN. MUST BE SEEN. STEAM CLEANED INSIDE. LOOKS AND DRIVES LIKE A BRAND NEW HONDA.
CERTIFIED
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.
PLEASE CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT ANYTIME.
THANK YOU. 9AM-9PM
AJAX, ON L1Z 1W7 TRADES WELCOME!
OPEN 6 DAYS A WEEK.
BY APPOINTMENT ONLY. CALL OR TEXT TO MAKE AN APPOINTMENT.
Vehicle Features
LEATHER
LOW KMS
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Climate Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Row Auto
509 Bayly St East, Ajax, ON L1S 3B9