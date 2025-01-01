$3,499+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra
"El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$3,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
269,990KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU45D99U677090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1639
- Mileage 269,990 KM
Vehicle Description
El cheapo SPECIAL” RUNS like NEW & fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 476-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.c
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
