<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>El cheapo SPECIAL” RUNS like NEW & fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 476-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.c</span></p>

2009 Hyundai Elantra

269,990 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Hyundai Elantra

"El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty

13173887

2009 Hyundai Elantra

"El cheapo SPECIAL" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
269,990KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHDU45D99U677090

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1639
  • Mileage 269,990 KM

Vehicle Description

El cheapo SPECIAL” RUNS like NEW & fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ Hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 476-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.c

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
