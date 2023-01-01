Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

278,208 KM

$4,000

+ tax & licensing
$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

FST AUTO SALES

905-239-6677

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL

FST AUTO SALES

509 Bayly St E, Ajax, ON L1Z 1W7

905-239-6677

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,000

+ taxes & licensing

278,208KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10161909
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E19H257876

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 278,208 KM

Very Clean, runs very good Car can be certified for an extra charge. runs very good. Please call FST auto Sale at 905-239-6677 for more info

***comes with a second set of tires****

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

