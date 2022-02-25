2009 Hyundai Tucson

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 4 9 , 9 9 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8358114

8358114 Stock #: 1403

1403 VIN: KM8JM12D89U102193

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Tan

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 249,991 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Sun/Moonroof FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.