2009 Hyundai Tucson

249,991 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

249,991KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8419044
  • Stock #: 1403
  • VIN: KM8JM12D89U102193

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 249,991 KM

Vehicle Description

“holy COW’ Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather with SUNFOOR etc. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

