Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Hyundai Tucson
"Holy COW" *clean NO ACCIDENTS + FREE 6M warranty*
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
249,991KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8419044
- Stock #: 1403
- VIN: KM8JM12D89U102193
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 249,991 KM
Vehicle Description
“holy COW’ Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather with SUNFOOR etc. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
CD Player
Warranty Included
Sun/Moonroof
FREE 6M WARRANTY
