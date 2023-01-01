2009 Jeep Commander

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $5,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 4 , 6 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10479849

10479849 Stock #: 1471B

1471B VIN: 1J8HG48K79C531003

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 274,643 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.