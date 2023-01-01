Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Jeep Commander

274,643 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Jeep Commander

2009 Jeep Commander

"WOW 4X4 SUV seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Jeep Commander

"WOW 4X4 SUV seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1680615861
  2. 1680615867
  3. 1680615874
  4. 1680615881
  5. 1680615887
  6. 1680615893
  7. 1680615898
  8. 1680615905
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
274,643KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9798607
  • Stock #: 1471B
  • VIN: 1J8HG48K79C531003

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,643 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super CLEAN no ACCIDENTS  4X4 SPORT SUV fully loaded power leather Interior SUNROOF easily SEATS 7 with DVD player for KIDS to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.).  CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2010 Chevrolet Silve...
 272,050 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 212,581 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2008 Mitsubishi Lanc...
 213,177 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory