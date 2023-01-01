$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Jeep Commander
"4X4 SPORT seats 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
274,643KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9953180
- Stock #: 1471B
- VIN: 1J8HG48K79C531003
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 274,643 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super CLEAN no ACCIDENTS 4X4 SPORT SUV fully loaded power leather Interior SUNROOF easily SEATS 7 with DVD player for KIDS to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 locations). www.kellyandonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
