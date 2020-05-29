Menu
$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

"WOW"clean NO ACCIDENTS certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale Price

$3,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 136,445KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5199749
  • Stock #: 1292
  • VIN: JM1BK32F591248077
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“WOW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS (minor glass damage) comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Options
  • Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Convenience
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
