Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

232,700 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA5

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Mazda MAZDA5

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

232,700KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8377683
  • Stock #: 665
  • VIN: JM1CR293190327516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,700 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS  easily SEAT 6 in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2010 Dodge Nitro "Ho...
 235,228 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic
2009 Hyundai Tucson ...
 249,991 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Cobal...
 132,124 KM
$3,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory