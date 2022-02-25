2009 Mazda MAZDA5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 3 2 , 7 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8377683

8377683 Stock #: 665

665 VIN: JM1CR293190327516

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 232,700 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.