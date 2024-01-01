Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” (Cash & Carry ONLY). Fully loaded power seat SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ hst. lic. & omvic fee).  (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

366,912 KM

Details Description Features

$3,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
11971083

2009 Mazda MAZDA6

"Zoom Zoom ZOOM" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1732901563
  2. 1732901573
  3. 1732901580
  4. 1732901587
  5. 1732901595
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
366,912KM
VIN 1YVHP81AX95M06561

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 366,912 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” (Cash & Carry ONLY). Fully loaded power seat SUNROOF to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+ hst. lic. & omvic fee).  (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2007 Dodge Caliber
2007 Dodge Caliber "Black BEAUTY only122K" certified+FREE 6M warranty 122,740 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Ford E250
2005 Ford E250 "WORK or PLAY" certified + FREE 6M warranty 227,096 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze
2016 Chevrolet Cruze "NICE only 125K engine" certified+FREE 6M warranty 228,770 KM $6,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Mazda MAZDA6