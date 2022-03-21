$6,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Mazda Tribute
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
144,560KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8973580
- Stock #: 1438
- VIN: 4F2CZ96G39KM05668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,560 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” SUPER clean NO ACCIDENTS 4 wheel drive SUV in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded power leather interior sunroof to many options to list comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
