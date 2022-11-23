$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Mazda Tribute
"WOW one OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
138,658KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9413401
- Stock #: 698
- VIN: 4F2CZ02769KM07285
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 138,658 KM
Vehicle Description
“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” One OWNER vehicle well maintained ONLY 138K in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY
