2009 Mazda Tribute

138,658 KM

Details

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Mazda Tribute

2009 Mazda Tribute

"Holy COW one OWNER "certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Mazda Tribute

"Holy COW one OWNER "certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,999

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

138,658KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9435015
  • Stock #: 698
  • VIN: 4F2CZ02769KM07285

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 138,658 KM

Vehicle Description

“Zoom Zoom ZOOM” One OWNER vehicle well maintained ONLY 138K in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

