2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
178,167KM
Used
VIN WDDFH33X69J465442
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1523
- Mileage 178,167 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW fully loaded certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
