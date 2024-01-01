Menu
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW fully loaded certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

178,167 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

178,167KM
Used
VIN WDDFH33X69J465442

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1523
  • Mileage 178,167 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW fully loaded certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty Included

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class