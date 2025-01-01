Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“WIFE CAR need CHANGE” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW fully loaded certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

191,467 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

"Wife CAR need CHANGE" certified +FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle
13062716

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class

"Wife CAR need CHANGE" certified +FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1760099110299
  2. 1760099110803
  3. 1760099111298
  4. 1760099111815
  5. 1760099112264
  6. 1760099112718
  7. 1760099113194
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
191,467KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WDDFH33X69J465442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1523
  • Mileage 191,467 KM

Vehicle Description

“WIFE CAR need CHANGE” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS looks & runs like NEW fully loaded certified + FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6 MONTH WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2011 BMW X3
2011 BMW X3 "4X4 Luxury SPORT'SUV" certified +FREE 6M warranty 102,232 KM $9,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class
2011 Mercedes-Benz B-Class "Clean NO ACCIDENT" certified + FREE 6M warranty 137,311 KM $6,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Chevrolet Cruze
2012 Chevrolet Cruze "Holy COW only 156K" certified + FREE 6M warranty 156,292 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Mercedes-Benz B-Class