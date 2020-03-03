Menu
2009 MINI Cooper

"Like NEW low PRICE" ***certified+FREE 6M warranty

2009 MINI Cooper

"Like NEW low PRICE" ***certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale Price

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

  • 156,074KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4728249
  • Stock #: 1271
  • VIN: WMWMF33539TW73754
Exterior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“Like NEW low PRICE” in SHOW ROOM condition fully loaded leather sun roof to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Warranty
  • Warranty Available
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301

