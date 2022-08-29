Menu
2009 MINI Cooper

231,388 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 MINI Cooper

2009 MINI Cooper

"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 MINI Cooper

"Boss is MAD" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

231,388KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9274321
  Stock #: 1427
  VIN: WMWMF33509TW72397

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Coupe
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Mileage 231,388 KM

Vehicle Description

"Gas MISER" loaded leather interior full certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

