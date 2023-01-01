Menu
2009 MINI Cooper

125,826 KM

Details

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 MINI Cooper

2009 MINI Cooper

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 MINI Cooper

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

125,826KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9848366
  • Stock #: 705
  • VIN: WMWMF33529TW76791

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour R
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 705
  • Mileage 125,826 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded leather interior with ONLY 125K. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

