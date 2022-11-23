$6,999+ tax & licensing
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer
"One OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
236,491KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9382342
- VIN: JA3AU26U79U604874
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1465
- Mileage 236,491 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” One OWNER vehicle well maintained fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change. (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY
