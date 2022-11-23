Menu
2009 Mitsubishi Lancer

236,491 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

"One OWNER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

Used
  • Listing ID: 9382342
  • Stock #: 1465
  • VIN: JA3AU26U79U604874

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 236,491 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” One OWNER vehicle well maintained fully loaded Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change. (+hst & Lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.   www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Equalizer
Knee Air Bag
FREE 6M WARRANTY

