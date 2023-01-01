$6,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Murano
"Clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
- Listing ID: 10083945
- Stock #: 1482
- VIN: JN8AZ18W59W207863
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS Nissan PRIDE & JOY the AWD MURANO fully loaded power leather interior PUSH start back up CAMERA panoramic SUNROOF duel exhaust to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
