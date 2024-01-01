$4,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
212,498KM
Used
VIN 3N1BC13E09L480444
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,498 KM
Vehicle Description
"Gas MISER" fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Alternate Numbers905-683-7301
2009 Nissan Versa