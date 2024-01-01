Menu
<p>Gas MISER fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. </p>

2009 Nissan Versa

212,498 KM

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Nissan Versa

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Nissan Versa

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

212,498KM
Used
VIN 3N1BC13E09L480444

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,498 KM

"Gas MISER" fully loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, lic. & omvic fee). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 424-9002. 

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty Included

FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
