2009 Pontiac G3

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10234133

1493 VIN: 3G2TV65E49L125092

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,504 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers FREE 6M WARRANTY

