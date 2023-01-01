Menu
2009 Pontiac G3

135,504 KM

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2009 Pontiac G3

2009 Pontiac G3

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Pontiac G3

"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

135,504KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10234133
  • Stock #: 1493
  • VIN: 3G2TV65E49L125092

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1493
  • Mileage 135,504 KM

Vehicle Description

“Gas MISER” clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
