$4,499+ tax & licensing
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
905-683-1983
2009 Pontiac G3
"Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
135,504KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10234133
- Stock #: 1493
- VIN: 3G2TV65E49L125092
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 135,504 KM
Vehicle Description
“Gas MISER” clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified FREE 6M warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). Call (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
