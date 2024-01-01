Menu
"Gas MISER" comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

2009 Pontiac G5

157,798 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G5

"Gas MISER low 157K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2009 Pontiac G5

"Gas MISER low 157K" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,798KM
Used
VIN 1G2AS58H397239251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

FREE 6M WARRANTY

2009 Pontiac G5