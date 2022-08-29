2009 Pontiac G6

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $4,999 + taxes & licensing 2 3 1 , 4 4 1 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9262429

9262429 Stock #: 1456

1456 VIN: 1G2ZG57B694156996

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 231,441 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Telematics FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.