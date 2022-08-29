$4,999+ tax & licensing
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Pontiac G6
"Holy COW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
231,441KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9262429
- Stock #: 1456
- VIN: 1G2ZG57B694156996
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 231,441 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS comes fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Telematics
FREE 6M WARRANTY
