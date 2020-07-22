Menu
2009 Pontiac Montana

177,000 KM

Details Description Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

2009 Pontiac Montana

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

2009 Pontiac Montana

w/1SB

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5612556
  • VIN: 1GMDV23109D123592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800)  2009 Pontiac Montana EXT,CERTIFIED,177,000km.....VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL AM.FM.CD. AND MORE..POWER OPTIONS,Traction Control,, EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.

Will be Certified Ready to GO

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime Automobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 11am to 7pm Sat: 11 am to 3 pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Luggage Rack
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

