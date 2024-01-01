Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super CLEAN no accidents 4X4 TURBO with ONLY 155k and PANARAMIC sunroof to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

155,310 KM

Details Description Features

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

'4X4 TURBO SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

'4X4 TURBO SUV" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

  1. 1726318484
  2. 1726318494
  3. 1726318504
  4. 1726318513
  5. 1726318519
  6. 1726318527
  7. 1726318535
  8. 1726318542
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
155,310KM
VIN WVGBV75N99W542758

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1585
  • Mileage 155,310 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super CLEAN no accidents 4X4 TURBO with ONLY 155k and PANARAMIC sunroof to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

Used 2013 Chrysler Town & Country
2013 Chrysler Town & Country "STOW n GO seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warranty 222,484 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA5
2012 Mazda MAZDA5 "Holy COW seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty 262,222 KM $5,999 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Nissan Versa Note
2014 Nissan Versa Note "Gas MISER" certified + FREE 6M warranty 177,220 KM $5,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan