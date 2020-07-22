Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Prime Automobile

416-985-4800

Contact Seller
2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE

Location

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

416-985-4800

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale Price

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5542248
  • VIN: WVGBV75N39W540956

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Prime Automobile (416 985 4800)   2009 Volkswagon Tiguan Comfortline 4Motion,2.0L 4Cyl, CERTIFIED,NO ACCIDENTS,Clean CP,Alloy Wheels,Pano Roof,Bluetooth,Fully Loaded,VERY CLEAN VEHICLE,AUTOMATIC,POWER WINDOWS & LOCKS TILT CRUISE CONTROL,EXCELLENT Running and Drives Smooth.  Car Proof Available on Our Vehicles..

Super comfortable for you and your family

Will be Certified Ready to GO

*******Financing Available******

HST & Licensing are EXTRA

******* Contact us 2 Hours prior to your arrival to the see Vehicle********

******Shop with Confidence.. We are proud Registered OMVIC Dealer *****

Prime Automobile
160 Dowty Rd,
Ajax,Ont
416-985-4800

Mon to Fri: 10am to 7pm Sat: 10 am to 3 pm

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Prime Automobile

2008 Volkswagen Rabb...
 181,000 KM
$4,895 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 144,000 KM
$7,695 + tax & lic
2013 Jeep Wrangler S...
 187,000 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

Prime Automobile

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

Call Dealer

416-985-XXXX

(click to show)

416-985-4800

Quick Links
Directions Inventory