<p><span style=color: #f1f1f1; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; background-color: #1a1a1a;>“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER seats DUEL exhaust & Easley seat 7. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+has, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com</span></p>

2010 Buick Enclave

169,951 KM

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
2010 Buick Enclave

"Ho Ho HO No HST seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty

2010 Buick Enclave

"Ho Ho HO No HST seat 7"certified+FREE 6M warranty

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

169,951KM
VIN 5GALVAED4AJ183691

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 169,951 KM

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER seats DUEL exhaust & Easley seat 7. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+has, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL  (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

CD Player

Warranty Included

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Buick Enclave