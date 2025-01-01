$7,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Buick Enclave
"4x4 Luxury SUV seat 7" certified+FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
169,951KM
VIN 5GALVAED4AJ183691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Stock # 1591
- Mileage 169,951 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded POWER seats DUEL exhaust & Easley seat 7. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+has, Lic. & Omvic fee). Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
