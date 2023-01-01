$5,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt
"One OWNER like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
216,279KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9650740
- Stock #: 1469
- VIN: 1G1AD5F57A7237739
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 216,279 KM
Vehicle Description
“Wow Wow WOW” One OWNER vehicle in SHOW ROOM condition comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top