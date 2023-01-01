Menu
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

216,279 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

"One OWNER like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

"One OWNER like NEW" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

216,279KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9650740
  • Stock #: 1469
  • VIN: 1G1AD5F57A7237739

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 216,279 KM

Vehicle Description

“Wow Wow WOW” One OWNER vehicle in SHOW ROOM condition comes fully Certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
CD Player
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
