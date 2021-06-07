Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

211,384 KM

Details Description Features

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

G2500 "Holy COW" *certified + FREE 6M warranty*

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

G2500 "Holy COW" *certified + FREE 6M warranty*

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$9,999

+ taxes & licensing

211,384KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7254518
  • Stock #: 670
  • VIN: 1GCZGFAA3A1102434

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 211,384 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” like NEW van LOW price in mint condition LOTS ROOM FOR COMPANY LEGO. Fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Warranty Included
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Kelly and Sons Auto

2008 Jeep Patriot SP...
 143,041 KM
$4,499 + tax & lic
2011 Chevrolet Equin...
 163,419 KM
$6,499 + tax & lic
2010 Chevrolet Expre...
 221,487 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic

Email Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Call Dealer

905-683-XXXX

(click to show)

905-683-1983

Alternate Numbers
905-683-7301
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory