2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

226,711 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

2010 Chevrolet Express 2500

"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

226,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9684703
  • Stock #: 1473
  • VIN: 1GCZGFBA2A1138257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 226,711 KM

Vehicle Description

“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition & RUN like NEW with lots of ROOM for COMPANY  LOGO comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-XXXX

905-683-1983

905-683-7301
