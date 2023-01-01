$12,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Express 2500
"clean NO ACCIDENTS" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
226,711KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9684703
- Stock #: 1473
- VIN: 1GCZGFBA2A1138257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 226,711 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS in SHOW ROOM condition & RUN like NEW with lots of ROOM for COMPANY LOGO comes fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Interior
Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Warranty
Warranty Included
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1