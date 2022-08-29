2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 2 , 0 5 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9020005

9020005 Stock #: 1443

1443 VIN: 1GCSCPE07AZ194959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 6

Stock # 1443

Mileage 272,050 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Warranty Warranty Included Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.