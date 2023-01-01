Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

272,050 KM

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" WT "certified+FREE 6M warranty

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2WD Ext Cab 143.5" WT "certified+FREE 6M warranty

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

272,050KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9749515
  • Stock #: 1443
  • VIN: 1GCSCPE07AZ194959

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 272,050 KM

Vehicle Description

“WORK or PLAY” easily SEAT 6. 4 door with 8ft. box in SHOW ROOM condition come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel

Warranty

Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Kelly and Sons Auto

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

