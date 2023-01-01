2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $8,999 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 7 2 , 0 5 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 9802630

9802630 Stock #: 1443

1443 VIN: 1GCSCPE07AZ194959

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 272,050 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Warranty Warranty Included Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.