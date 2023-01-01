$8,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
"WORK or PLAY seat 6" certified + FREE 6M warranty
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
272,050KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9802630
- Stock #: 1443
- VIN: 1GCSCPE07AZ194959
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 272,050 KM
Vehicle Description
“WORK or PLAY” easily SEAT 6. 4 door with 8ft. box in SHOW ROOM condition come fully certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). CALL (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS). www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Warranty
Warranty Included
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
