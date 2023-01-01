2010 Chevrolet Traverse

$8,999+ tax & licensing
"Santa SAY NO HST seat 7" certified + FREE 6M warr
Location
Kelly and Sons Auto
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
905-683-1983
Certified
$8,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,800 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS fully loaded LUXURY SUV with POWER leather interior easily SEAT 7 to many options to list. Comes certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (Santa SPECIAL NO HST cash & carry ONLY this MONTH) + $59 lic. transfer. Please CALL (905) 432-7599 or (905) 376-3361 (2 LOCATIONS).
Kelly and Sons Auto
