2010 Chrysler Sebring
Limited
Location
Used
90,704KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BC6EV6AN185316
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Stone White with Body Color Hard Top
- Interior Colour Not Known
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 90,704 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs and drives. No engine lights. Convertible top works perfectly. Clean interior. Small scratches in front snd back bumpers. Oil needs to be changed.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Safety
Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Changer
Convenience
remote auto starter
Additional Features
STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
