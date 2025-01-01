Menu
<p>Runs and drives. No engine lights. Convertible top works perfectly. Clean interior. Small scratches in front snd back bumpers. Oil needs to be changed. </p>

2010 Chrysler Sebring

90,704 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

12401613

2010 Chrysler Sebring

Limited

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
90,704KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3BC6EV6AN185316

  • Exterior Colour Stone White with Body Color Hard Top
  • Interior Colour Not Known
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 90,704 KM

Runs and drives. No engine lights. Convertible top works perfectly. Clean interior. Small scratches in front snd back bumpers. Oil needs to be changed.

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Power Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

CD Changer

remote auto starter

STEERING MOUNTED CONTROLS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Pulse Wiper
Trunk Anti Trap Device
Heated Exterior Mirror
Passenger Multi-Adjust Power Seat
Electrochromic Interior Mirror
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-XXXX

438-364-2067

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2010 Chrysler Sebring