<p>Vehicle runs and drives. Tire traction control system light on. Some rust around wheels, on hatch and quarter panels as seen in pics</p>

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

185,060 KM

$3,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12051598

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Kenny U-Pull

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Used
185,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DEXAR497655

  • Exterior Colour White Gold Clear Coat
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 185,060 KM

Vehicle runs and drives. Tire traction control system light on. Some rust around wheels, on hatch and quarter panels as seen in pics

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger

Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam

Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny Ajax

160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4

438-364-2067

$3,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kenny U-Pull

438-364-2067

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan