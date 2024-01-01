$3,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Kenny U-Pull
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
438-364-2067
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
185,060KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2D4RN4DEXAR497655
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White Gold Clear Coat
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,060 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle runs and drives. Tire traction control system light on. Some rust around wheels, on hatch and quarter panels as seen in pics
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Vehicle Stability Control
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
rear window defogger
Exterior
Rear Wiper
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Interval wipers
Front air dam
Additional Features
Pulse Wiper
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Second Row Removable Seat
Cargo Area TieDown
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Electronic Brake Assistance
Tire Inflation-Pressure Monitor
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Kenny U-Pull
Kenny Ajax
160 Dowty Rd, Ajax, ON L1S 2G4
$3,000
+ taxes & licensing
Kenny U-Pull
438-364-2067
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan