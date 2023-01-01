$5,999+ tax & licensing
2010 Dodge Journey
"CLEAN no accidents" CERTIFIED + free 6m WARRANTY
Location
711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
177,918KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9464211
- Stock #: 1460
- VIN: 3D4PG4FB9AT214471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 177,918 KM
Vehicle Description
“Holy COW” Super clean NO ACCIDENTS loaded certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.). (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361. www.kellyandsonsauto.com
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
FREE 6M WARRANTY
