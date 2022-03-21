2010 Dodge Ram 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,999 + taxes & licensing 2 7 4 , 4 5 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8965465

8965465 Stock #: 1446

1446 VIN: 1D7RV1CTXAS167417

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1446

Mileage 274,454 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Locks Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Conventional Spare Tire FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.