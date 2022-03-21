Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 1500

274,454 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
Kelly and Sons Auto

905-683-1983

''4X4 The BEAST" certified + FREE 6M warranty

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

274,454KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8965465
  • Stock #: 1446
  • VIN: 1D7RV1CTXAS167417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 274,454 KM

Vehicle Description

“The BEAST” fully loaded power leather interior DUEL EXHAUST etc. Super clean NO ACCIDENTS come certified FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & lic.).  (905) 432-7599 or 905 376-3361.  www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Warranty Included
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
FREE 6M WARRANTY

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

