2010 Ford F-150

“Boss is MAD” ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

2010 Ford F-150

“Boss is MAD” ***certified + FREE 6M warranty***

Location

Kelly and Sons Auto

711 Finley Ave., Ajax, ON L1S 3T1

905-683-1983

Sale Price

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 259,960KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4399017
  • Stock #: 1198
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EVXAFA33585
Exterior Colour
Red
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

“Boss is MAD” like NEW vehicle LOW price . Fully loaded excellent for WORK or PLAY. Comes fully certified, FREE 6 month warranty + FREE oil change (+hst & Lic.). (905) 683-1983 or (905) 441-4344. www.kellyandsonsauto.com

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Exterior
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Cloth Seats
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

